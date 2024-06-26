Brokerages Set Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) PT at C$78.38

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$78.38.

TOU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins reduced their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$62.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of C$53.45 and a 12 month high of C$74.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$65.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$62.20.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.37 by C($0.68). The firm had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.57 billion. Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 35.78% and a return on equity of 12.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 4.4043109 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 25.65%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$64.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$323,258.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $968,965. Insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

