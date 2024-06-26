Brokerages Set Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) PT at $48.90

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.90.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NOG shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $56,877.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 109,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $56,877.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 109,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider James B. Evans sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,292 shares of company stock valued at $342,852 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $885,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth $423,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 31.4% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 73,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 17,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.7% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 749,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,747,000 after acquiring an additional 12,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

NYSE NOG opened at $38.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $43.75.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $396.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.67 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 30.01%. The business’s revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

