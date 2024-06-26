Broadcom (AVGO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) recently:

6/24/2024 – Broadcom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $2,150.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $2,000.00.

6/13/2024 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/13/2024 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/13/2024 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/13/2024 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $1,600.00 to $1,950.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/13/2024 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $1,620.00 to $2,010.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/13/2024 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/13/2024 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,430.00 to $1,700.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/13/2024 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $1,500.00 to $1,750.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/13/2024 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $1,610.00 to $1,735.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/13/2024 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $1,680.00 to $2,000.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/13/2024 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $1,550.00 to $2,050.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/13/2024 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $1,566.00 to $2,045.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/13/2024 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/13/2024 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $1,625.00 to $1,900.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/12/2024 – Broadcom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $1,500.00 price target on the stock.

6/11/2024 – Broadcom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $1,560.00 price target on the stock.

6/10/2024 – Broadcom had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $1,658.00 price target on the stock.

6/3/2024 – Broadcom is now covered by analysts at Melius Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2024 – Broadcom is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $4.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,584.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,556,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,672. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $795.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1,851.62. The company has a market capitalization of $737.77 billion, a PE ratio of 68.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,412.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,294.23.

Broadcom shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 15th. The 10-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 12th.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.78 by $0.18. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total transaction of $3,297,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,957,296.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,583,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total transaction of $3,297,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,957,296.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,251,391 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

