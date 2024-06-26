Broadcom (AVGO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) recently:
- 6/24/2024 – Broadcom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $2,150.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $2,000.00.
- 6/13/2024 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/13/2024 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/13/2024 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/13/2024 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $1,600.00 to $1,950.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/13/2024 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $1,620.00 to $2,010.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/13/2024 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/13/2024 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,430.00 to $1,700.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 6/13/2024 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $1,500.00 to $1,750.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/13/2024 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $1,610.00 to $1,735.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/13/2024 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $1,680.00 to $2,000.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/13/2024 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $1,550.00 to $2,050.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/13/2024 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $1,566.00 to $2,045.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/13/2024 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/13/2024 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $1,625.00 to $1,900.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/12/2024 – Broadcom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $1,500.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/11/2024 – Broadcom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $1,560.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/10/2024 – Broadcom had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $1,658.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/3/2024 – Broadcom is now covered by analysts at Melius Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/3/2024 – Broadcom is now covered by analysts at Melius. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/13/2024 – Broadcom is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target on the stock.
Broadcom Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $4.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,584.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,556,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,672. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $795.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1,851.62. The company has a market capitalization of $737.77 billion, a PE ratio of 68.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,412.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,294.23.
Broadcom shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 15th. The 10-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 12th.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 90.32%.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total transaction of $3,297,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,957,296.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,583,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total transaction of $3,297,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,957,296.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,251,391 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Broadcom
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- Trading Halts Explained
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.