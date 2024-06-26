Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Trading 0.5% Higher

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.21 and last traded at $42.12. Approximately 2,356,195 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 15,563,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.93.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $86.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 15,569 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 66,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 12,577 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 208,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after acquiring an additional 25,153 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

