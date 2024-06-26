Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Bridger Aerospace Group Price Performance

Bridger Aerospace Group stock opened at $3.89 on Monday. Bridger Aerospace Group has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $9.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of -0.11.

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.51 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridger Aerospace Group stock. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 194,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.43% of Bridger Aerospace Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 48.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bridger Aerospace Group

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

