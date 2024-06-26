Boku (LON:BOKU) Shares Down 0.3%

Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 183.04 ($2.32) and last traded at GBX 185 ($2.35). 17,605 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 506,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 185.50 ($2.35).

Boku Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £555.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6,166.67 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 181.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 167.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Boku Company Profile

Boku, Inc provides local payment solutions for merchants. The company offers mobile payments solutions, including mobile wallets, direct carrier billing, and real-time payments schemes. It also provides mobile identity and authentication solutions. The company connects its customers with mobile network operators.

