BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

ZPW stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$15.84. 214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,307. BMO US Put Write ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$14.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.88.

