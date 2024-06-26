BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (ZPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZPS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

TSE:ZPS traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$12.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,578. BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF has a one year low of C$11.67 and a one year high of C$12.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.02.

