BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ZRE traded down C$0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$19.26. The stock had a trading volume of 33,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,730. BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF has a 52 week low of C$17.82 and a 52 week high of C$22.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.40.

