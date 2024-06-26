BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of ZRE traded down C$0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$19.26. The stock had a trading volume of 33,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,730. BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF has a 52 week low of C$17.82 and a 52 week high of C$22.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.40.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.