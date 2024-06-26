BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF stock traded down C$0.03 on Wednesday, reaching C$10.18. 155,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,776. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$10.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.21. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF has a one year low of C$9.27 and a one year high of C$10.96.

