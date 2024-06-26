BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:ZWB)

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Stock Down 0.2 %

TSE ZWB traded down C$0.03 on Wednesday, hitting C$17.38. 97,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,963. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$17.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.79. BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF has a 52 week low of C$15.29 and a 52 week high of C$18.45.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.