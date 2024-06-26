B&M European Value Retail S.A. Plans Dividend of GBX 9.60 (LON:BME)

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.60 ($0.12) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

B&M European Value Retail Price Performance

Shares of BME traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 453.10 ($5.75). 11,354,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,346,804. The company has a market capitalization of £4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 1,304.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 517.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 530.20. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of GBX 451.58 ($5.73) and a one year high of GBX 618.20 ($7.84).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BME. Jefferies Financial Group lowered B&M European Value Retail to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 380 ($4.82) to GBX 525 ($6.66) in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 585 ($7.42) to GBX 471 ($5.97) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.37) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 573.17 ($7.27).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Hounaïda Lasry bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 500 ($6.34) per share, with a total value of £35,000 ($44,399.34). 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

