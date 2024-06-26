BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James cut BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, BlackRock TCP Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.66. The stock had a trading volume of 216,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,457. The firm has a market cap of $912.39 million, a P/E ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 19.05, a current ratio of 19.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.93. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $55.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.99 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 9.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 51.6% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 46,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 15,911 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter valued at $357,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 11,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 31,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 21,614 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

