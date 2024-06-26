Bittensor Price Reaches $285.54 (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. During the last seven days, Bittensor has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. Bittensor has a total market cap of $1.99 billion and $44.96 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bittensor token can now be bought for about $285.54 or 0.00461170 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bittensor Token Profile

Bittensor was first traded on November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 6,982,740 tokens. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor. The official message board for Bittensor is bittensor.medium.com. Bittensor’s official website is bittensor.com.

Bittensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 6,978,658. The last known price of Bittensor is 284.20122738 USD and is up 6.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $64,062,845.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bittensor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bittensor using one of the exchanges listed above.

