BITICA COIN (BDCC) Price Hits $0.0400 on Major Exchanges

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 25th. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $724.33 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012132 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00010035 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,004.15 or 1.00059476 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012256 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00005575 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.08 or 0.00080822 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,109,334,579 coins. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03998339 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

