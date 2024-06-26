BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (BANFP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on July 15th

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% has decreased its dividend by an average of 37.0% per year over the last three years.

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BANFP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.82. 570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.73. BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $27.26.

