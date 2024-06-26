Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Acquired by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 74.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,379 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $6,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 203.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 433.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BERY traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.13. 230,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,932. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $69.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.37.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 4.12%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BERY shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BERY

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

In other news, Director Peter T. Thomas bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.50 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $67,404.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,661.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter T. Thomas acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Berry Global Group

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.