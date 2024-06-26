Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.83.
A number of research firms have recently commented on BLTE. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Thursday, May 16th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belite Bio
Belite Bio Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of BLTE opened at $48.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.10. Belite Bio has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $50.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.10 and a beta of -1.43.
Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. Equities research analysts expect that Belite Bio will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.
About Belite Bio
Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.
