Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.83.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLTE. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belite Bio

Belite Bio Stock Down 0.3 %

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Belite Bio stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Belite Bio, Inc ( NASDAQ:BLTE Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. 0.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLTE opened at $48.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.10. Belite Bio has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $50.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.10 and a beta of -1.43.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. Equities research analysts expect that Belite Bio will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

About Belite Bio

(Get Free Report

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.

