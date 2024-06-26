Bank of America Trims Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Target Price to $145.00

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Bank of America from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.63.

NASDAQ:STLD traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $124.26. 555,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,639. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $95.53 and a twelve month high of $151.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.93 and a 200 day moving average of $128.58. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.13. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 344,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,694,000 after buying an additional 37,033 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,008,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,787,000 after buying an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 743,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,831,000 after buying an additional 98,764 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $14,762,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

