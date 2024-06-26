Bank of America Increases Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target to $142.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $141.00 to $142.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.30.

Shares of FNV traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,876. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.77. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of $102.29 and a 1-year high of $149.06.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.50 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 149,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,474,000 after purchasing an additional 31,796 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 455,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,671,000 after acquiring an additional 236,503 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 447,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,825,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,167,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,472,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,156,000 after buying an additional 198,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

