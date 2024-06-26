Band Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.96 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Band Protocol token can now be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00001836 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $160.99 million and approximately $4.96 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Band Protocol has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol’s genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 148,014,798 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,614,799 tokens. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a cross-chain data oracle platform connecting real-world data and APIs to smart contracts. It enhances smart contract functionalities by granting access to reliable data without central authority or points of failure. Developers can use any data, including real-world events, sports, weather, and random numbers. Band Protocol was founded by Soravis Srinawakoon (CEO), Sorawit Suriyakarn (CTO), and Paul Nattapatsiri (CPO).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

