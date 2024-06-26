Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.90 Per Share

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.898 per share by the bank on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81.

Bancolombia has increased its dividend payment by an average of 41.0% annually over the last three years. Bancolombia has a dividend payout ratio of 57.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bancolombia to earn $6.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.59 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.8%.

Bancolombia Price Performance

Shares of Bancolombia stock remained flat at $32.75 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 84,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,430. Bancolombia has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bancolombia will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CIB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bancolombia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bancolombia in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.12.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

Featured Stories

