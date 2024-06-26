Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Price Performance

Shares of TSE:BDGI traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$41.35. 16,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,085. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$44.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.18. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 12 month low of C$25.30 and a 12 month high of C$51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.32, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BDGI. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$47.50 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$48.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC upgraded shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$53.06.

Insider Activity at Badger Infrastructure Solutions

In related news, Senior Officer Juan Francisco Brondo Garcia bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$42.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$192,555.00. In related news, Director Mary Jordan purchased 1,000 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$41.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,720.00. Also, Senior Officer Juan Francisco Brondo Garcia purchased 4,500 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$42.79 per share, with a total value of C$192,555.00. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,900 shares of company stock valued at $359,195. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

Featured Articles

