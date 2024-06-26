Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Has $6.68 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $503.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,192,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,186,183. The company has a 50-day moving average of $482.36 and a 200-day moving average of $465.07. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $505.74. The stock has a market cap of $455.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

