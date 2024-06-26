Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. cut its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 127,238 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,581,958 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $384,394,000 after buying an additional 176,861 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,300,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $162,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 6.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,137,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,653,000 after acquiring an additional 416,747 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,735,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,324,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,781,951 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,617,000 after purchasing an additional 179,688 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RUN shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Sunrun from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sunrun from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 22,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $272,166.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,799.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 14,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $180,386.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 283,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,128.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 22,549 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $272,166.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,583,799.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 427,143 shares of company stock valued at $5,502,579. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sunrun Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RUN traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.70. 8,660,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,090,342. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.62. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 68.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $458.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Profile

(Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.