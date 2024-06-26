Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Tops $6.14 on Major Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $6.14 or 0.00009958 BTC on popular exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $903.51 million and approximately $24.19 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012138 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,658.33 or 1.00033619 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001205 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00012511 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005613 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00078741 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000038 BTC.

AXS is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,197,467 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 147,192,863.09849876 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.15418535 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 463 active market(s) with $28,517,478.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

