Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,598,168 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 911% from the previous session’s volume of 256,975 shares.The stock last traded at $62.10 and had previously closed at $62.49.

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis International Equity ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

