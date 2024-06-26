AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Given New $3,225.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.33% from the company’s previous close.

AZO has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,250.00 to $3,278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,112.88.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AZO traded down $13.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,923.13. 61,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,426. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,895.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,859.68. The company has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $2,375.35 and a 52 week high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $34.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 151.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other AutoZone news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole purchased 36 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36 shares in the company, valued at $99,255.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

