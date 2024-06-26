ATN International, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:ATNI)

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

ATN International has increased its dividend by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years. ATN International has a dividend payout ratio of 177.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect ATN International to earn $0.54 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 177.8%.

ATN International Price Performance

Shares of ATNI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.16. 24,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,550. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average of $30.51. ATN International has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATN International ( NASDAQ:ATNI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $186.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.73 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. As a group, analysts expect that ATN International will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of ATN International in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of ATN International in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Michael T. Prior acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.88 per share, for a total transaction of $198,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 523,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,397,756.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services.

