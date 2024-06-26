Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 677 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.20.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock traded down $2.03 on Tuesday, hitting $148.69. The company had a trading volume of 232,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,054. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.19. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.95 and a 1 year high of $180.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.95 and a 200-day moving average of $153.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.70%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

