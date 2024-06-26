Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 602.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,962 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 2.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 108,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 29,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. New Street Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

PagSeguro Digital Price Performance

Shares of PAGS stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,640,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,795. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $14.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.97.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $869.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.16 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.