Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 4,393 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 144.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,435 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRH. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in CRH during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in CRH by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.11.

CRH Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:CRH traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,228,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,204,303. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $51.59 and a 1 year high of $88.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.20 and a 200-day moving average of $77.07.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CRH plc will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRH Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

CRH Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Stories

