Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 4,393 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 144.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,435 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRH. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in CRH during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in CRH by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.11.
CRH Stock Down 1.4 %
NYSE:CRH traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,228,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,204,303. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $51.59 and a 1 year high of $88.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.20 and a 200-day moving average of $77.07.
CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CRH plc will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CRH Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.
CRH Profile
CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.
Featured Stories
