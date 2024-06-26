Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 27,244 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 1,894.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,244 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at $667,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 5.3% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 63,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 21,404.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 96,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,318 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $596,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 198.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 237,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 158,044 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $97,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,002,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,637,153.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 153,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $2,547,383.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $97,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,002,407 shares in the company, valued at $19,637,153.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,486,733 shares of company stock worth $28,618,091. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Robinhood Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, June 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.18.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of HOOD stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.14. 12,214,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,457,436. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $24.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 145.80 and a beta of 1.83.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.74 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

