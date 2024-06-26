Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $649,000 Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,721,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Corning by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,312,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $953,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,878 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Corning by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,615,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $536,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,745 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,212,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $189,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 1,329.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,321,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,031 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.78. 5,278,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,278,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $40.46. The company has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 56.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.52 and a 200 day moving average of $32.97.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 157.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Fox Advisors raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $553,219.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 65,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,652.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $990,772.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,266.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $553,219.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 65,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,067 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

