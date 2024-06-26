Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 705 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,281,280 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,483,800,000 after purchasing an additional 408,046 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $246,250,000 after purchasing an additional 511,397 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $202,936,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 897,166 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $67,359,000 after acquiring an additional 37,019 shares during the period. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $147,646,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.47, for a total transaction of $2,214,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,644,039.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 15,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.28, for a total transaction of $3,727,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,287.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.47, for a total transaction of $2,214,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,644,039.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 351,521 shares of company stock valued at $78,851,322 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COIN. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $295.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.50.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 4.4 %

Coinbase Global stock traded up $9.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,054,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,988,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $54.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25 and a beta of 3.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.03. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $283.48.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

