Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 10,097 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 173.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,097 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the first quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core & Main presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

Core & Main Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:CNM traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,044,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,479. Core & Main, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core & Main

In other news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,975,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,975,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 9,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $524,139.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,268.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,427,067. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

