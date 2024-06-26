Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Director Kelly A. Romano Buys 15,000 Shares

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) Director Kelly A. Romano bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,491.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Athira Pharma Price Performance

Athira Pharma stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.19. 153,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,757. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.71.

Get Athira Pharma alerts:

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Athira Pharma in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Athira Pharma

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Athira Pharma

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Athira Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 29,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 8,955 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Athira Pharma by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 53,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 14,124 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its stake in Athira Pharma by 21.3% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 178,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is Fosgonimeton (ATH-1017), a small molecule designed to modulate the neurotrophic hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) system and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease dementia and Dementia with Lewy bodies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.