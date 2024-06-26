Astar Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last Week (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Astar has a market capitalization of $399.98 million and approximately $20.53 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Astar has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One Astar token can currently be purchased for $0.0701 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar Token Profile

Astar launched on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,500,860,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,705,998,215 tokens. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official website is astar.network. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars.

