Astar (ASTR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $385.49 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Over the last week, Astar has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Astar token can now be bought for approximately $0.0676 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Astar has a market capitalization of $385.49 million and approximately $18.92 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Astar’s genesis date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,501,249,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,706,387,915 tokens. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network. The official website for Astar is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Astar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

