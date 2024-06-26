ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Security National Bank

Security National Bank boosted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. ASML makes up about 1.4% of Security National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in ASML were worth $9,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 48,040.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,202,000 after purchasing an additional 245,488 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 776,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,951,000 after purchasing an additional 203,860 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,318,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in ASML by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,146,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,549,000 after buying an additional 151,844 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,224,002,000 after buying an additional 121,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,043.00.

ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ ASML traded down $16.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,006.68. 566,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,615. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $1,077.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $956.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $902.70. The company has a market cap of $397.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 32.53%.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.