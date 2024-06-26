ASICS (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Shares to Split on Sunday, June 30th

Shares of ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Free Report) are set to split before the market opens on Sunday, June 30th. The 4-1 split was announced on Sunday, June 30th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Sunday, June 30th.

ASICS Stock Performance

ASCCF opened at $60.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.52. ASICS has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $61.10.

About ASICS

ASICS Corporation manufactures and sells sporting goods in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Oceania, Southeast and South Asia, and internationally. It offers running shoes, apparel, and sports accessories and equipment. The company sells its products under the ASICS, ASICSTIGER, and Onitsuka Tiger brands through retail stores, as well as online.

