ASICS (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Shares to Split on Sunday, June 30th

Shares of ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Free Report) are set to split before the market opens on Sunday, June 30th. The 4-1 split was announced on Sunday, June 30th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Sunday, June 30th.
ASICS Stock Performance
ASCCF opened at $60.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.52. ASICS has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $61.10.
About ASICS
