Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stake Boosted by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 768.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,664 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $8,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW stock traded down $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $121.84. 67,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,604. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.51 and a 12 month high of $147.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.49 and a 200 day moving average of $122.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total value of $192,012.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $198,679.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total transaction of $192,012.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $396,046.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,524.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,976 shares of company stock worth $788,183. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

