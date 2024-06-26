ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Trading 2.3% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $169.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. ARM traded as high as 166.80 and last traded at 164.25. 4,557,086 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 13,391,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at 160.61.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on ARM from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ARM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of ARM in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 103.68.

Get ARM alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ARM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARM

ARM Trading Up 2.3 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in ARM in the first quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Naples Money Management LLC raised its stake in ARM by 47.8% in the first quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARM in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its position in ARM by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 122.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 109.50.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.30 by 0.06. ARM had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of 928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 865.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ARM

(Get Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.