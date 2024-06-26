Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Invests $281,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,776,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $717,000. Highland Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after buying an additional 24,094 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 106,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VYM traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.31. 704,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.70 and its 200 day moving average is $115.94. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $121.64.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

