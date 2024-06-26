Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Increases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,606 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for 1.0% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 13,358 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 100,475 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after buying an additional 46,984 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Target by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 250,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,725,000 after buying an additional 14,301 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 318.4% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,024 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.61.

Target Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,446,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,890,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

