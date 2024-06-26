Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Buys New Shares in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Maplebear by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its position in Maplebear by 389.5% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Maplebear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Maplebear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Maplebear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CART. Citigroup boosted their price target on Maplebear from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Maplebear from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Maplebear in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Maplebear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maplebear has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Nick Giovanni sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $369,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 576,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,330,839.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Nick Giovanni sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $369,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 576,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,330,839.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 12,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $425,012.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 118,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,123,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,363 shares of company stock worth $3,086,281. Insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of CART traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,538,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,273,857. Maplebear Inc. has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $42.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.96.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

