Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Boosts Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Snowflake by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP raised its stake in Snowflake by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Snowflake by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Snowflake by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SNOW. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Snowflake from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Snowflake from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total transaction of $234,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 774,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,053,288.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser bought 76,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $131.09 per share, for a total transaction of $9,989,058.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,632,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,968,375.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total transaction of $234,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 774,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,053,288.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,686,742 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Up 4.0 %

Snowflake stock traded up $4.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,126,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,605,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.71 and a beta of 0.85. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.60 and a twelve month high of $237.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.37.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.95 million. Equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

