Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Acquires 37,559 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 210,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,559 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises about 2.1% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 148,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 30,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 183,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 10,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 1.8 %

KMI traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.74. The company had a trading volume of 13,370,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,540,413. The company has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.92. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $20.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

