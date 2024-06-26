Ark Tops 24 Hour Volume of $14.23 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000768 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $87.12 million and approximately $14.23 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 181,720,586 coins and its circulating supply is 181,720,626 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

