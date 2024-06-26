Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 600 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total value of $89,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 209,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,475,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $150.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.24 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.83 and its 200 day moving average is $150.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,324,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,164,000 after buying an additional 791,149 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,529 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,179 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $619,584,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

